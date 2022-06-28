This is the best year of my career so far, says Telangana paddler Sreeja

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Telangana’s Akula Sreeja is India’s current No.1 and reigning national champion. — File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana paddler Akula Sreeja is elated to be part of the Indian team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in Birmingham next month.

The India No.1 paddler recently emerged champion in the nationals, making her the first Telugu player from both Andhra and Telangana to become the national champion. With her consistent show in the international circuit coupled with good run at the national level, the youngster has been named in the Indian team.

Speaking on her maiden quadrennial mega event, the youngster said, “I am excited to play my first Commonwealth Games. It would be one of my biggest events representing India. I am very happy and want to make it a memorable one.”

Sreeja will be representing the country in singles, doubles (Reeth Rishya), mixed doubles (with Sharath Kamal) and in team events. “Now that I am playing with Sharath Kamal in the mixed doubles, we are going to have a training session in Hyderabad for a few days. After that, we have a camp in Portugal. We then will compete in two international tournaments in Hungary before travelling to Birmingham,” she added.

Speaking about her performance this year, the 23-year-old Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employee said, “It is the best year in my career so far. I have won the national title. Even in international tournaments, I recorded upset wins. Right now my world ranking is 70. I have entered the top 100 in the world for the first time. Winning the national title was delightful,” she divulged.

However, ever since the court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) announced the CWG team, there was chaos everywhere. A few players like Diya Chitale moved the court on her exclusion. Manush Shah, Swastika Chose and Archana Kamat sought court’s intervention in this regard. Speaking about the mess around the team’s selection, she said, “I am not thinking about it as it is not in our hands. I am firmly focused on my training and I want to give my best in the Commonwealth Games.” She also revealed that playing in Asian Games, which are postponed, is next target.

Meanwhile, Sreeja’s coach Somnath Ghosh said she has been performing consistently this year and will be the player to watch out for at the Games. “Sreeja is in top form this year and she proved that with consistent performances. She won nationals, recorded good wins in international events. She has been training hard for the CWG. The players like S Fidel R Snehit and others are here to train with her. Sharath (Kamal) is going to be here for a few days,” he revealed.

However, Somnath was disappointed as he would not be travelling with Sreeja to Birmingham. “I knocked on every door to get the approval for allowing me to travel with her. It is disappointing to miss out as it (CWG) is such a big event. Coach’s presence boosts a player’s confidence and game,” he added.