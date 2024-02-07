| This Is When Sunny Leone Fell In Love With Her Husband

The actress revealed that she fell in love with him when she saw him play music.

Mumbai: It was in 2011 when Sunny Leone married her husband and musician Daniel Weber, and the two have been setting relationship goals ever since. The actress revealed that she fell in love with him when she saw him play music.

Talking about Daniel, the frontman of American rock ‘n roll band The Disparrows, Sunny very proudly told IANS: “Daniel’s music is amazing. He truly is an inspiration. He’s so creative, talented, smart and he loves playing. I fell in love watching my husband play music the first time I met him.”

She added: “It was so hot, so sexy, he was covered in tattoos. I mean, what girl doesn’t like that!”

After six years of marriage, in 2017, they adopted daughter Nisha from Latur in Maharashtra, and then welcomed their sons via surrogacy in 2018.

When not working, Sunny, who has just opened a restaurant, said that she’s around her family.

“I love my life and I love what I do I also love being around my children. The days that I don’t feel like working are not usually an option. If I need to work I need to work and those days when I have offs I really do enjoy my time at home, family and spending time with my kids,” said the actress, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Jism 2’ in 2012.

The actress, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, has over a decade-long journey in Indian cinema, where she has worked in films such as ‘Ragini MMS 2’, ‘Ek Paheli Leela’, ‘Mastizaade’ and ‘Kennedy’.

Apart from her work, Sunny is also loved for her affable nature towards her fans.

Talking about the same, Sunny said: “Most fans just need that one minute of your time or 30 seconds sometime. They just want a selfie. So, I try to be as nice as I can even if I am tired or having a bad day but I also do believe in being myself and if this does not make me happy anymore, then maybe I should do something different.”

“But that is not the case. I love my job and I love what I do and I am genuinely very happy. I have a lot of people around me to keep pulling me down to earth if I seem like I am on a different planet,” she concluded.