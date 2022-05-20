| This New Photo Shoot Location In Hyderabad Has Everything You Need For Good Pictures

By Epsita Gunti Published: Updated On - 05:29 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: In today’s day and age, it is mandatory to capture every moment of a special occasion. Be it weddings, baby showers, or birthdays; clicking pictures against a scenic background with proper lighting is a must.

Giving Hyderabadis an opportunity to click these pictures with aesthetic backgrounds, location facilitators for photo shoots, Elements First have launched their first venture in Hyderabad called The Nawab’s Garden.

The venue is spread over one acre providing a royal backdrop wherever you look. The place has around 50 sets that are more than enough to flood your social media profiles with pictures of different backgrounds. From age-old Nizam style architecture to floral setting, it has a varied style of backdrops.

This lush green garden location that is coupled with a few props can be booked on an hourly basis. If you are looking for an early morning vibe, book the morning slot. Likewise, if you are craving shots with good lighting, for the night slot the place is lit up appropriately. Or you can also book the evening slot, to make use of the golden sunshine hour for sunlit pictures.

The package will also include a changing room, decorative lights and sungun sets for photographers. Drones are also allowed in certain parts of the location.