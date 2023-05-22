This road disappears twice a day

Passage du Gois is a natural passage of 4.3km in length. This passage is special and also dangerous at the same time.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 02:37 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: Have you ever heard of roads disappearing? There is a unique road in France that connects the Gulf of Burnef with the island of Noirmoutier, which disappears twice a day.

You must be thinking how that happens? The road disappears due to the high tide, the 2.68-mile long road disappears 13 ft beneath the water, one can never know there was a road there.

The road definitely looks beautiful, but it is extremely dangerous. On the two ends of the road, there are panels that will indicate whether the road is passable or not. Many travellers usually get trapped over the road due to the rising water tide.

There are elevated towers located all along that passage to rescue yourself if caught between the tides.

Every year, the Passage du Gois welcomes events like the Les Foulees du Gois, since 1978, this is a running race on foot against the rising water. Thousands of runners and nature lovers attend this event to have an unforgettable memory, and interestingly professional runners have to be the last ones to start.