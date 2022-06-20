This Telangana Govt school offers Rs 5,000 for admission

By IANS Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: At a time when parents are worried over hefty fees for admission of their children into private schools, this government-run school in Telangana is offering Rs 5,000 for parents admitting their children.

Public representatives in Godhumakunta village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district came up with the innovative idea to encourage admissions into local Mandal Parishad elementary school.

Sarpanch Mahendra Reddy and his deputy Anjaneyulu took the initiative to encourage parents to send their children to the government school.

The public representatives have also displayed a flexi at the school entrance to announce the offer. It also highlights the main features of the school and the facilities provided for students.

With the help of contributions made by donors, the school management has ensured all the facilities for the children studying from Class 1 to 7.

The school is also offering two pairs of uniforms, shoes, socks, books, bag and bus pass, all free of cost. Students also get a mid-day meal under the state government’s scheme. The local body has ensured sufficient greenery in the school premises and spruced up the building.

The school offers in both Telugu and English medium. From this academic year, the state government had introduced English as the medium of instruction for Classes 1 to 7.