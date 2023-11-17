| This Telugu Actress Pledges To Run Naked On Vizag Beach If India Wins World Cup

The Telugu actress' announcement of streaking - an act of running naked in public places - has sparked sharp criticism from netizens who questioned the motive behind her announcement.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:27 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: Garnering a lot of attention and trolls at, Telugu actress Rekha Boj has made on post on X (formerly Twitter) pledging to “streak” on Vizag beach if team India goes on to win the Cricket World Cup 2023 final, which is scheduled to be held on November 19, in Ahmedabad.

The actress’ announcement of streaking – an act of running naked in public places – has sparked sharp criticism from netizens who questioned the motive behind her announcement.

Netizens responded on the post deeming her announcement as an act of attention and popularity seeking. While some called it a ‘publicity stunt’ some called labelled it ‘inappropriate’.

If India wins the World Cup,

I will streak on Visakhapatnam beach.

India World Cup కొడితే, వైజాగ్ బీచ్ లో streaking చేస్తా… — Rekha Boj (@rekha_boj) November 15, 2023

Responding to the backlash she is facing, Rekha has reportedly clarified saying that her primary intention was to convey her love, support and admiration to the Indian cricket team.

The actress is known for her work in films like Damini Villa, Mangalyam, Kalaya Tasmai Namah and Rangeela.

In a similar claim during the 2011 World Cup, which India won, Bollywood actor Poonam Pandey also pledged to go naked for the team if they won.

Meanwhile, team India is set to face Australia in the final at the Narendra Modi stadium. The team will be looking at repeating history of the 2011 World Cup, by winning the final in front of home crowd.