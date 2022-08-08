| This Video Of Indian Womens Hockey Team Dancing Is Going Viral

This video of Indian women’s hockey team dancing is going viral

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:47 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: Putting on a spectacular display of skills, the Indian women’s hockey team won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Overcoming the stopwatch controversy they were entangled in, the team beat New Zealand 2-1 in shootout. This is the team’s first medal at CWG in 16 years.

While the win itself made headlines, a video of the players dancing and celebrating in the dressing room is going viral across social media platforms.

In a clip shared by the ANI a few hours after the win, the girls in white were seen grooving to the popular patriotic song ‘sabse aage honge hindustani’.

Singing the track’s lyrics at the top of their voices, and synchronized thumping of the fists in the air; the hockey stars of the country celebrated their win in a full power energetic dancing session.

The video has been doing rounds on Twitter and Instagram with netizens sending congratulatory messages.

“It is a proud moment for us. We are so proud of our girls. Salute to them,” wrote one user. “You made all indians proud indeed. Specially kudos to the tough game u played against Australia,” tweeted another.

In the shootout, India captain and goalkeeper Savita played an important role by showing her class, pulling off three spectacular saves to give her side its third CWG medal.

#WATCH | Birmingham, UK: Indian Women's Hockey team celebrate after winning a bronze medal in #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/21H9A3j52J — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022