| This Week Cafes In Hyderabad Are The Place To Be If You Love Standup Comedy

This week, cafes in Hyderabad are the place to be if you love standup comedy

cafes in Hyderabad are time and again rising up to the occasion and giving a platform for comedians

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

cafes in Hyderabad are time and again rising up to the occasion and giving a platform for comedians

Hyderabad: While it is known that Hyderabad’s standup comedy scene is not as established as it is in Mumbai or other cities, cafes in the city are time and again rising up to the occasion and giving a platform for comedians.

One glance at the events happening this week, and you will understand how lesser-known cafes are bearing the mantle of promoting standup comedy in the city.

Although well-established ones like The Heart Cup do regularly host stand-up events with well known names in the comedy circuit, and many national comedians tour the city regularly, it is the Open Mic events that serve as an encouragement to upcoming talent.

Open Mic Nights This Week:

The Alley Drive In: 22 May, Monday at 8:15 PM

Qofee, Kondapur: 23 May, Tuesday at 8:15 PM

Giggle Water: 23 May, Tuesday at 8:15 PM

Cafika, Jubliee Hills: 24 May, Wednesday at 8:00 PM

Enchante Café and Confectionery: 25 May, Thursday at 8:15 PM

Garage Moto Café: 26 May, Friday at 8:15 PM