Those below 10, above 60 must avoid venturing out; wear masks: Telangana Covid advisory

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:35 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

file photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday issued a Covid advisory urging children less than 10 years and elders above 60 years to avoid venturing outdoors, unless it is necessary and all individuals must wear face masks when they venture out of the house.

“There is higher incidence of Covid in the age group of 20 to 50 years and people are requested to exercise due precaution while going for work and conducting essential activities. Everybody should wear mask when he or she goes out of the house. Face masks are the first line of defense against Covid-19,” the advisory said.

Director of Public Health (DPH), Telangana, Dr G Srinivasa Rao, who issued the advisory, said there was a slight rise in Covid infections across India, including Telangana. “The State government is well prepared to tackle any eventuality from rise in Covid cases. It is important to complete vaccination by taking both doses and it is also equally important to adhere to precautions against Covid, including wearing a face masks and maintain physical distance,” he said.

The advisory has urged people to maintain a distance of more than 6 feet and added, “the work spaces are to be provided with soap and hand washing facility / sanitizer. Adequate physical distancing between employees should be maintained.”

The citizens were requested to avoid unnecessary travel. In case it is unavoidable, they should ensure all Covid appropriate behaviour such as face masks, hand wash/use of sanitizer etc.

Those with flu/influenza like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, were asked to report to nearest government health facility without delay.

People with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, heart illness, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer and / or any other chronic illness were requested to stay indoors and avoid any kind of travel except for medical care in order to avoid exposure to Covid, advisory said.