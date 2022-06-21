Telangana sees sharp rise in Covid infections; 403 cases reported on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: The daily Covid infections in Telangana on Monday witnessed a sharp surge with authorities reporting 403 cases out of which 240 were from areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) while 103 Covid infections were reported from Rangareddy district.

On Sunday, Telangana had reported 236 infections out of which 180 were from areas under GHMC and 28 from Rangareddy district. The number of active Covid cases on Monday has reached 2,375 while 145 individuals recovered on Monday, a Covid health bulletin said.

The health department on Monday conducted 26,704 Covid rapid tests out of which results of 472 samples were awaited.