Threads launches fact-checking program to combat false content

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, unveiled this latest update in a post on Threads on Wednesday.

By IANS Published Date - 15 May 2024, 03:30 PM

New Delhi: After relying on Instagram and Facebook’s networks for several months, Meta-owned Threads has rolled out its own fact-checking programme to rate false content on the platform.

“FYI we recently rolled out the ability for our third-party fact-checking partners to review and rate false content on Threads,” Mosseri wrote. “Previously, we matched near-identical false content on Threads based on what was fact-checked on Facebook and Instagram. Now fact-checkers can rate Threads content on own,” he added.

However, he didn’t mention when exactly the programme was rolled out and if it was limited to certain geographies.

As per TechCrunch, this move by Meta appears to be largely targeting preparation for the forthcoming US elections.

Meanwhile, Meta now has 3.24 billion family daily active people (DAP) on average across its various apps, an increase of 7 per cent (year-over-year), while Threads has reached over 150 million monthly active users — up from 130 million in February.

Meta’s first quarter (Q1) total revenue was $36.5 billion, up 27 per cent on both a reported and constant currency basis.