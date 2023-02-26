Threatening to call cops for smoking in car, man extorts Rs 95k, gold chains

The robber, who came on two wheeler objected to him and stopped his vehicle after chase and threatened that he would get him arrested for smoking while driving the car.

By IANS Published Date - 10:50 AM, Sun - 26 February 23

Bengaluru: The Karnataka police have launched a hunt for the man who robbed Rs 95,000 and gold chains weighing 30 grams from a car driver on the pretext of lodging plaint for smoking in the vehicle, police said on Sunday.

The incident had taken place in the limits of Rammurthynagar police station in Bengaluru. According to police, the Dhananjay Nair, a credit assessment officer with a reputed firm was smoking while driving near Benniganahalli underpass on way to his work place.

The robber also threatened him that he knows police officers and can get him arrested. He also claimed to carry weapons with him and warned that he should follow his instructions.

The victim was later taken to a ATM centre and made to withdraw Rs 95,000 from his debit and credit cards. The robber had also taken his wallet and cell phone and disappeared.

The incident had taken place on Wednesday. Dhananjay after being advised by his friends lodged a police complaint had approached police lately. The police have booked a case under IPC section 384.

The police sources explain that they are taken by surprise as the accused has taken care that his face is not registered on the CCTV camera. The police suspect that he is habitual offender and launched hunt for him.