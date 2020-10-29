Three arrested for youth’s murder in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were Mohd Isaq (22), Mohd Irfan (19) and Riyaz Khan (19), all residents of Tappachabutra

Hyderabad: Three persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of a 20-year-old man from Tappachabutra were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Thursday. The police seized two knives and an autorickshaw used in the crime from the trio.

The arrested persons were Mohd Isaq (22), Mohd Irfan (19) and Riyaz Khan (19), all residents of Tappachabutra. According to the police, the victim Mohd Abdul Muqeem (20) of Jhirra in Tappachabutra was murdered by the trio at Gudimalkapur in Asifnagar on October 21.

“After killing him, they moved the body in the auto to Sagar Ring Road in LB Nagar police station limits at an isolated place and set it on fire before fleeing the scene,” said Sunpreet Singh, DCP (LB Nagar).

“Muqeem had allegedly misbehaved with Isaq’s wife when she was alone. On coming to know about this, they killed him,” the DCP said, adding that the three were produced before court and remanded.

