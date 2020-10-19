Three dead in rain-related incidents in Hyderabad on Saturday

Mohd Rehan (19), a resident of Fatima Nagar, was shifting amplifiers and mike from the ground floor of a mosque to the first floor when he got electrocuted

Hyderabad: Three lives were lost in different rain-related incidents as heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday evening. Mohd Rehan (19), a resident of Fatima Nagar, was shifting amplifiers and mike from the ground floor of a mosque to the first floor when he got electrocuted. “As it was raining heavy last night and there was water logging in the ground floor of the mosque, local people started shifting the articles. Rehan touched the mike and amplifier resulting in electrocution,” said the Chandrayangutta police.

In another incident, a six-year-old girl died when a wall collapsed at Mangalhat due to heavy rains late on Saturday night. Adiba Begum and her sister were asleep in a room of the house when a portion of the wall collapsed around midnight. The locals rushed to the spot and shifted both the girls to hospital where doctors pronounced Adiba dead. The other girl is undergoing treatment.

In the third incident, a four-year-old boy died after falling into a water filled pit at Jubilee Hills on Sunday afternoon. M Siddu who lived along with his family at an under-construction building in Jubilee Hills went out of the room to play and went missing. The parents of the boy, who are construction workers at the site, searched for him and found the child drowned in a pit dug up for construction of a water sump. “Rain water had accumulated in the open pit and the child fell into it. He died before help could reach him,” said G Shekar, sub-inspector. Jubilee Hills police station.

