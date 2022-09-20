Three detained in biker’s murder case in khammam

11:44 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Khammam: Police have reportedly detained three persons accused in the murder of a bike rider, who was killed by a poisonous injection shot in Mudigonda mandal in the district on Monday.

It might be noted that the deceased, Shaik Jamal Saheb (55) of Bopparam village in Chintakani mandal was killed by a pillion rider, to whom, the deceased offered a ride on his bike when he was going to visit his daughter in a village on Telangana-Andhra Pradesh borders.

Mudigonda police, who booked a case in connection with the incident, have formed four teams to nab the accused. The police cracked the case within a day and were said to have taken an autorickshaw driver, a tractor driver and an RMP doctor into custody on late Tuesday evening.

According to sources, an illegal connection between the auto driver and the wife of the deceased led to a clash with Saheb and the auto driver a few days ago. The auto driver, along with the two others, plotted to kill Saheb and executed the plan on Monday. An official statement from the police is yet to come in this regard.