Stranger poisons bike rider after asking for lift in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:49 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Khammam: Offering a ride to a stranger on his motorbike proved costly to a farmer, who became a victim of poisoning by the pillion rider, in Mudigonda mandal in the district on Monday.

According to sources, the farmer, Shaik Jamal Saheb (55) of Bopparam village in Chintakani mandal was riding towards Gandrai village in Andhra Pradesh on his motorbike to pay a visit to his daughter, who lives at the village.

When Saheb reached Vallabhi village in Mudigonda mandal a stranger, wearing a monkey cap, requested him for a lift on his bike and the bike rider offered him lift. As they were moving towards Vallabhi the pillion rider administered a poisonous injection into one of the thighs of the farmer, jumped off the vehicle and ran away.

The bike rider, shocked at the incident, stopped the bike, telephoned his relatives, explained about the incident and fell unconscious as the poison took over his body. The locals who spotted him lying by the side of the road rushed him to Vallabhi Primary Health Centre, where the doctors declared him dead.

Mudigonda police on learning about the incident visited the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The syringe which the killer was said to have used to inject poison into the deceased was found at the spot.