Three die in road accident in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:21 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Representational Image

Peddapalli: Three persons were killed and four others injured in a road accident that took place on the outskirts of Peddakalwala of Peddapalli mandal on Sunday morning. The incident occurred when a speeding car rammed into a DCM van parked on the road as it developed technical problems at around 7 am.

While Chaitramukhi (25) and Hulasram Sathpuri (43) died on the spot, Hemendra Sahari was breathed his last while shifting to Hyderabad hospital for treatment. Rahul Sathpuri, Dukram Thikam, Nagendra Sahari and car driver Karan were injured in the accident.

Residents of Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, the victims were travelling towards Hyderabad. When the car reached the accident spot, the driver lost control and hit the van from the backside thus the front portion of the car was damaged beyond recognition.

Passersby dialed 108 ambulance service and shifted injured persons to Peddapalli government hospital. As the health condition of Hemendra Sahari turned serious, doctors referred him to Hyderabad. However, he died on his way to the state capital.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

