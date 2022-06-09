Three die in road accident in Yadadri-Bhongir

Yadadri-Bhongir: Three persons including two women died on the spot in a road accident on the outskirts of Bhongir mandal in the district on Thursday.

The victims were Dandeboina Narsimha(45), his wife Rajyalakshmi(36) and his relative Dandeboina Jangamma (35) from Tekupamula village of Valigonda mandal in the district.

The road accident took place at 1 pm when a scooter on which the victims were travelling was hit and dragged by a DCM truck it for 20 meters distance.

According to the police, the victims were going to Chowdaripally of Bommala Ramaram mandal from their native place on a scooter to attend funeral rites of their relative. The DCM, which was coming to Bhongir from Hanumapuram, hit the two-wheeler, which was coming from the opposite direction, near a school on the outskirts of Bhongir and dragged it for 20 meters.

The police said over speed and negligent driving of the DCM was reason for the road accident. The bodies of the victims have been shifted to area hospital of Bhongir for autopsy.

