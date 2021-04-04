Three end life in separate incidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons ended their lives in the city in different incidents.

A teenager hanged himself to death at his house in Amberpet, late on Saturday. According to the police, Ashirvad (15) who lived along with his family sent a text message to his mother asking her to come home early. Ashirvad’s mother on reaching home found the door latched from inside. With the help of neighbours, she opened the door and found Ashirvad hanging to the window in the house. The Amberpet police registered a case and trying to ascertain reasons behind the boy ending his life.

A 27 year-old software professional B Kailash (27) who lived at Aditya Nagar in Toli Chowki, hanged himself to death due to personal issues on Saturday night. The family members of the man told the police that Kailash was living along with a woman friend at the apartment for last two years. However, when the woman moved out and started living separately in January, Kailash slipped into depression. He might have ended his life over personal issues, the police said.

In another case, P Appa Rao (45) consumed poisonous substance due to family issues, at Tappachabutra. He was found in an unconscious state on the road by passers-by who alerted the police about it. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead. The family members told that Appa Rao was depressed over family issues and might have ended his life. A case was registered by the Tappachabutra police.

