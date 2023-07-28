| Three Female Students Get Bail In Udipi Washroom Video Case

Three female students accused of taking a video of another student in a college washroom were granted unconditional bail by a magistrate court in Udipi of Karnataka.

By PTI Updated On - 06:53 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Udupi: A magistrate court in Udupi on Friday granted conditional bail to three female students accused of taking a video of another student in a college washroom.ma

A case against the three students and the college management was registered by Malpe police on July 25.

On Friday the students surrendered before the Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class Court of Judge Shyam Prakash.