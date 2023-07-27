Karnataka CM directs single-window system for mining lease companies

Siddaramaiah directed officials to set up a single-window system to provide forest department clearances and address other issues related to mining lease companies.

By PTI Published Date - 07:05 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed officials to set up a single-window system to provide forest department clearances and address other issues related to mining lease companies.

He said at a high-level meeting that ministers and officials of the Mining and Geology, Revenue and Forest Departments should hold a meeting every month or once in every two months to provide forest clearance and solve the problems faced by them.

It was mentioned during the meeting that many applications were pending with the forest department and they could not be cleared because the mining lease companies did not carry out afforestation as mandated in the contract for want of an alternative land, a release put out by the Chief Minister’s office said.

For this, there are farmers in Arsikere and some other parts of the state who are willing to sell their agricultural land due to damage caused by elephants and other wildlife. The Chief Minister suggested that these mining firms be enabled to purchase land and provide it for afforestation.

The Chief Minister was informed that an application has been submitted to the Government of India on ‘PARIVESH’ portal for permission to carry out mineral exploration in the state through the Centre-owned KIOCL Limited (formerly known as Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited), and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL).

Siddaramaiah directed the officials of the Department of Mines and Geology to discuss with these mining lease companies to “rectify” the objections to their applications and get the clearances quickly.

Regarding the disposal of 2.7 million metric tonnes of iron ore, which was confiscated in the past for illegal mining and is currently lying in a forest area, the Chief Minister asked the officials to seek the opinion of legal experts.

He instructed the officials that a proposal to implement One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme to collect fines imposed on quarry contractors for violation of rules should be tabled in the cabinet meeting.