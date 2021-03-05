Three held for phone snatching in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Amberpet police nabbed three persons allegedly involved in robbery cases here on Thursday. A smartphone along with some cash was recovered from them. The arrested persons were identified as Syed Mujahid, Syed Sameer and Syed Nawaz, all residents of Amberpet.
On Monday, the trio waylaid a man and asked for his mobile phone and cash. When he resisted, they attacked him and forcibly took away his mobile phone, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said. Based on a complaint from the victim, the Amberpet police booked a case and nabbed the trio. In a separate case, the Amberpet police traced 58 mobile phones that were lost and returned them to the owners.