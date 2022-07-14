| Three Held With Hashish Oil Worth Rs 15 Lakh In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:18 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: The LB Special Operations Team along with the Hayathnagar police caught three persons in alleged possession of 4 litres of hashish oil worth nearly Rs.15 lakh on Thursday.

Police said the arrested persons K.Shiva and P.Nooka Raju, both from Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh, were smuggling the oil from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad to be sold to customers here.

“They packed the material in gift boxes and a grease plastic container to evade police checking,” said an official.

They planned to sell it to customers for about Rs.4 lakh per litre or Rs.4,000 per ml.

