Three killed in separate incidents in Khammam

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Khammam: Three persons died in separate incidents in erstwhile Khammam on Thursday.

In a road accident at Kotha Kothur village in Nelakondapalli mandal in Khammam district a 50 years old Kasani Pullaiah died on the spot when a speeding lorry hit the motor bike which he was riding.

At Siripuram village of Madhira mandal a degree student was crushed to death by an RTC bus. It was said that the deceased Telluri Veerabhadram (23) has accidentally come under the rear tyre of the bus while he was trying to board the bus to go to Khammam.

At Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district a dead body of an unidentified woman aged about 55 years was found in the river Godavari. It was suspected that she might have committed suicide.

In an incident at Ramachandrapet in Tekulapalli mandal a tractor laden with paddy straw was burnt fully. The straw in the vehicle came in contact with overhead electric lines and caught fire. There was no loss of life in the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .