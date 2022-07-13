| Three Killed One Injured As Four Wheeler Rams Into Tree In Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Adilabad: Three persons including two women of Nirmal district were killed on the spot and another woman sustained injuries when a four-wheeler in which they were travelling rammed into a tree on the outskirts of Godariguda village in Utnoor mandal on Wednesday.

Utnoor police said that the victims were Gade Savitha (38) of Ambakanti village, Nagamani (36) from Bhainsa town and Amruth belonging to Pangri village. The injured woman was Laxmi of Bamni village in Narsapur (G) mandal.

Savitha, Nagamani and Amruth received fatal injuries and died on the spot when the four-wheeler dashed against a tree. Laxmi had serious injuries. She was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. Her medical condition was learned to be critical. They were heading Kumram Bheem Asifabad district for bringing their children studying in government hostels at the time of the mishap.

A case was registered. Investigations were taken up.