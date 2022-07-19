Three lost toddlers reunited with parents in Hyderabad

Published Date - 06:37 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Hyderabad: Three children, who lost their way after coming out to play on the streets, were reunited by their parents by the Begum Bazaar police on Tuesday.

According to the police, the three children, two girls and a boy, aged around three years and all relatives, had come out of their house at Habeebnagar to play. They went around several streets and in the process, forgot the road to their home.

As they stood confused on the roadside at Hindi Nagar, a police patrol team from the Begum Bazaar police station noticed them. After enquiring with the locals, the police took them to the police station.

“Initially, the children were afraid and crying. We offered them biscuit packets and a woman constable and a home guard sat talking to them for around three hours to see that they did not cry,” Begum Bazaar Sub-inspector L Narendar said.

The police then took pictures of the three children and sent it to neighbouring police stations to check if any parents had approached the police to lodge missing complaints.

“After three hours, the parents of the children approached the Habeebnagar police who in turn directed them to the Begum Bazaar police station. After checking their credentials, we handed over the children to their parents,” the SI said.