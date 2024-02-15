Three nabbed for smuggling ganja in Hyderabad

The trio were caught by the SOT with the help of Alwal police while they were transporting the ganja packed in packs of two kilograms each
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team nabbed three who was allegedly smuggling ganja on Wednesday night and seized 30 kgs of the contraband from him.
The trio were caught by the SOT with the help of Alwal police while they were transporting the ganja packed in packs of two kilograms each. On questioning the trio said the ganja was transported from Ankapalli in Andhra Pradesh and they planned to sell it in the city to customers and earn money. A case is registered.