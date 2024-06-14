Three people including woman murdered in separate incidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in the city between Thursday night and Friday afternoon.

In the first instance, Rula Khan (58), a farmer from Thangadpalli in Chevella, was stabbed to death by a group of unidentified persons in his house when he was alone on Friday. The suspects, who came on a bike, were suspected to have argued with Khan over some issue and killed him.

In another incident, unidentified persons murdered Vijaya Lakshmi (32), a native of Karnataka and resident of Nallagandla in Chandanagar, by attacking her with a knife on Friday. They slit her throat when she was in the house, resulting in bleeding injury and death. It is learnt that though the suspect surrendered, police did not announce the arrest.

In the third incident, Mohd.Qutbuddin (27), a furniture polisher from Gangabowli was chased and stabbed by unidentified persons on Thursday night. He was immediately shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. Previous enmity is suspected to be the reason.

Local police booked separate cases in all incidents and took up investigation.