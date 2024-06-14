Man brutally murdered in full public view in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 08:07 PM

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a 28-year-old man was chased on the streets and brutally murdered in full public view by a group of assailants at Royal Colony in Balapur late on Thursday night.

The shocking incident was caught on camera, where the victim, identified as Syed Sameer, a decoration worker from Baba Nagar in Champapet was attacked when returning from work. He was chased and attacked by a group of unknown persons.

In the video clip circulated on social media, the armed assailants can be seen chasing and attacking Sameer, who was bleeding from a stab wound. He was repeatedly attacked. The clip shows one of the suspects kicking and assaulting Sameer even as several people walked by without intervening.

The Balapur police took up investigation and are verifying the footage from the surveillance cameras in the vicinities to identify the killers.

“The motive behind the murder is unclear. We are trying to ascertain whether the victim and the killers knew each other or it was a spontaneous argument that took an ugly turn,” said a police official adding that a special team was formed.

Some incidents of murders in public view:

• April 2024: Akhil (26) was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Bahadurpura.

• January 2023: A 30-year-old man J.Sainath was hacked to death in Jiyaguda

• May 2023 : Mithun, a Sulabh Complex worker killed in day light near High Court

• December 2022: Syed Anas (22) stabbed to death in Lalitha Bagh

• January 2021: Mohd Abdul, auto-rickshaw driver stabbed to death in Rajendranagar

• May 2019: Mahamood, a fruit vendor from Musheerabad murdered on busy Hyderabad- Mumbai NH