Three persons arrested for selling MDMA drug in Hyderabad

TSNAB along with Dabeerpura police seized 12 grams of MDMA drug, a bike and three mobile phones from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with Dabeerpura police arrested three persons who were allegedly selling MDMA drug. The police seized 12 grams of MDMA drug, a bike and three mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons are Mirza Asghar Ali Baig (28) and Mohammed Sajid (27), both residents of Yousufguda and Mohammed Abdul Salam Khan (30) of Saidabad.

According to the police, Asghar and Sajid purchased the drug from some persons known to them and through Salam were supplying it to drug addicts and other drug peddlers in the old city.

On specific information, the TSNAB police along with the Dabeerpura police caught them on Thursday. A case is registered against them under NDPS Act at Dabeerpura police station.