Hyderabad: Two held in theft case; ammunition recovered

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) jointly with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), caught two persons in an ammunition theft case on Thursday. Officials recovered 60 live rounds and three magazines.

The arrested persons are Nakkeni Ananda Murthy (21), a construction worker from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, and Rachamalla Satyanarayana (65), a resident of Bholakpur in Musheerabad.

According to the GRP, Ananda Murthy on Tuesday allegedly stole the backpack of Sidharth Singh, a CRPF constable, containing 60 live rounds and three magazines from Platform No.10 of the Secunderabad railway station.

Based on the constable’s complaint, the GRP and RPF formed eight teams to investigate the case which involved a meticulous review of CCTV footage from the Secunderabad railway station and its surroundings.

Ananda Murthy was identified in the CCTV footage and subsequently nabbed near Gandhi Hospital metro station area. However, the stolen material was not found in his possession.

“On further examination of the footage from about 100 surveillance cameras, we nabbed Satyanarayana, who was walking away with the bag,” said a GRP official adding that the stolen material was recovered from him.