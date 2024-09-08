Three persons held for attempt to murder, cheating in Mancherial

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aggadi Bhaskar reported that Ramtenki Anwesh, a car driver, his brother Durgam Bhanuprasad, a construction worker, both from Avadam village in Nennal mandal, and Manthena Ashok, a car driver from Shyamnagar in Naspur mandal, were arrested on September 6. They were apprehended for threatening and assaulting Jithender of Avadam over family disputes using a revolver.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 11:05 AM

Representational Image

Mancherial: Three persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a person, threatening to kill using a revolver and for cheating the public by selling copper-coated coins here on Saturday. A revolver, an air pistol and three live bullets were seized from them.

During interrogations, Anwesh confessed to committing the offence by forming a gang with one Kamera Madhu and Duguta Dilip of Nennal, Bhanuprasad and Ashok and with the help of the revolver. He admitted to collecting the revolver from Bhanuprasad to eliminate Jithender a week back. Bhanuprasad disclosed that he got it from Ashok.

Ashok revealed that the revolver belongs to his brother-in-law Thokala Thirupathi from Somanpallli in Chennur who worked with New Democracy’s student union PDSU and SCCL’s trade union IFTU. Thirupathi was hiding it at Ashok for 15 years. He said that he started using it when Thirupathi died in a road accident 8 months back.

Ashok said that he was using the weapon, an air pistol and a long sword brought from Nanded in Maharashtra to terrorise the gullible public of Nennal for quite a long time.

Bhaskar said that a search was launched to nab Madhu and Dilip. He commended Mancherial Inspector R Bansilal for arresting the three in short time by showing spontaneity.