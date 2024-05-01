| Three Take Ill After Drinking Watermelon Juice In Ramayampet

Medak: Three persons fell ill after drinking watermelon juice from a shop in Ramayampet town on Wednesday. The victims were Koveri Lakshman (51), Yada Nagaraju (48) and Thota Gagan (52), who were doing different businesses near Ramayampet bus station.

The trio drank watermelon juice at a shop on the premises of the bus station to beat the heat. Within minutes, they started vomiting.

They were shifted to the Area Hospital, Ramayampet and to a private hospital later.

The police have seized the juice shop and collected samples for testing. A case has been registered.