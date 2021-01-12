Three-year-old gets cochlear implant in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: A group of surgeons led by Head of ENT Department and cochlear implant surgeon Dr N Vishnu Swaroop Reddy at Care Hospital, Banjara Hills performed a bilateral cochlear implant surgery on a three-year-old girl from Chandragiri mandal, Chittoor. The surgery was financed through a unique model with Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu donating Rs 2 lakh from his salary to help the toddler. Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy helped sanction Rs 12 lakh from AP Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Deepa Venkat, Managing Trustee of Swarnabharath Trust, AP and Telangana announced a donation of Rs one lakh towards the cost of the surgery.

“Cochlear implants are advanced hearing devices. Such a surgery is usually taken-up among children suffering from severe hearing loss and hearing devices do not work,” said Dr Swaroop Reddy. The implants will be switched on in about three weeks as soon as the wounds heal. Care Hospital will also provide periodic mapping and Auditory-Verbal Therapy to the patient for a period of one year or more to help the young girl gain and reach perfect speech, doctors said.

