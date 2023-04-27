Three youth killed in auto-Bolero collision in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Fri - 28 April 23

Nizamabad: Three youngsters were killed after an auto-rickshaw collided with a Mahindra Bolero SUV at Arsapalli crossroads on Thursday evening, police said. All the victims were from Utpalli village of Bodhan mandal.

They were identified as Prashanth, Jawan Naik and DV Shyam, all of whom were working in the IT Hub in the district. According to Nizamabad VI town Sub Inspector, Sai Kumar Goud, a case was registered under section 304A IPC (Causing death by rash or negligent act) and 338 IPC(Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

The bodies were shifted for autopsy to the government hospital while the injured persons were shifted to hospital for treatment.