Telangana: Widespread damage in Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar due to rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Mahabubnagar/ Nizamabad: Heavy rains coupled with gusty winds lashed the erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad districts on Wednesday. Paddy, mango and other crops were damaged on thousands of acres across Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts due to the rains.

At several places, the paddy brought to procurement centres was soaked in rainwater though tarpaulin covers were placed over them., The winds blew away the covers, farmers said. Paddy stocked at procurement centres was washed away in Indalwai mandal. Farmers from Banswada, Gandhari, Morthad, Rajampet, Yellareddy, and Chandur mandals in the erstwhile Nizamabad district reported crop damage.

According to a preliminary report from Nizamabad agriculture officials, paddy was damaged in 8,005 acres and mango in 250 acres. They said 7,276 farmers were affected in the district while the crop damage in the Kamareddy district was spread over 30,893 acres.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Mahabubnagar District Agriculture Officer (DAO) B. Venkatesh said, standing crops on 55 acres were damaged in the district. Officials have carried out the assessment of crop damage in the last 24 hours. Nawabpet and Jadcherla mandals have been affected by the unseasonal rains, he said.

Nagarkurnool agriculture officials said crops were damaged in 467 acres.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Bhootpur in Mahabubnagar district received the highest rainfall of 71 mm while Pentlavelli in Nagarkurnool has received 97.55 mm, Chinnabavi in Wanaparthy 65.9 mm, Kaloorthimmanaboddi in Jogulamba Gadwal district recorded 80.1 mm and Damaraigidda in Narayanpet has received 70.77 mm rainfall.

One killed in a lightning strike in Nizamabad

A woman, Amudala Padma, 46 was killed in lightning strike in Dharmareddy village of Nagireddypet Mandal in Kamareddy district.

Due to heavy rain, power supply was disrupted in many places as electric poles were damaged and trees were uprooted across roads.

Minister assures help

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday assured farmers of the Nizamabad district of all possible support from the State government for the crop damage due to torrential rains and advised them not to worry. The Minister also directed the officials to collect the data on the damage caused.