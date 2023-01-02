Thrilling glimpse from Naga Chaitanya’s bilingual film ‘Custody’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:12 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project, directed by leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, went on the floors a couple of months back. The film, titled ‘Custody’, has Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Arvind Swamy is playing the antagonist while Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, Premji, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath, among others.

The makers recently announced May 12 as the worldwide release date for the movie. Welcoming the New Year 2023, the makers have also unveiled a special glimpse of this movie, which shows that it has all the elements needed to excite audience and fans of Naga Chaitanya.

The teaser begins with a gripping background score and aerial shots. The reversed cars blast and immediately Naga Chaitanya gets into action delivering punches and kicks on the villains. Viewers get to witness the hero in a mass avatar and the glimpse is loaded with action elements and a ferocious look of Chay in the end.

Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja scored thumping and breathtaking background music. Cinematography by SR Kathir is spell-binding. Venkat Prabhu once again showcased his technical brilliance and the video gives the audience an adrenaline rush. He is also known for unique taglines for his film and the tagline for ‘Custody’ is ‘A Venkat Prabhu Hunt’.

‘Custody’ is one of the most expensive films in Chay’s career. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. The film’s ensemble cast and brilliant technical team are currently busy with filming. It is being made with high production values and technical standards. Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project for which Abburi Ravi penned the dialogues.