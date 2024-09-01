Thummala Nageswara Rao faces public ire in Khammam



Khammam: Khammam MLA, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has faced the wrath of Khammam residents for his alleged failure to rescue nine persons stranded on Munneru bridge at Prakash Nagar area here on Sunday.

The minister arrived in Khammam in the evening hours from Hyderabad and visited flood affected areas. When he reached Prakash Nagar during late evening hours he was gheraoed by the residents who shouted slogans against him.

They insisted Nageswara Rao should not go home until he ensured the safety of the stranded persons. He tried to convince them but in vain. The police intervened and escorted the minister away from the protesting residents.

It might be noted that even as the flood situation was serious in Khammam and Palair Assembly constituencies, both Nageswara Rao and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy arrived in the city in the evening hours. Though they monitored the situation by consulting the officials over telephone, their lack of presence physically in their respective constituencies irked the public.

Meanwhile, deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka who reached Khammam on Saturday night mostly limited himself to look after the affairs related to the flood situation in his Madhira constituency and just once visited Munneru bridge.