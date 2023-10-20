Tiger 3 Teaser: Salman, Katrina’s electrifying chemistry in ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’

"Salman and Katrina display remarkable chemistry in the vibrant dance track, featuring music by Pritam and vocals by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi."

By ANI Published Date - 03:45 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Mumbai: On Friday, the makers of ‘Tiger 3’ dropped a teaser of the film’s song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’.

In the brief clip, actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are seen dancing with each other at a stunning location in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Sharing the teaser’s link, Salman took to Instagram and wrote, “Tiger & Zoya are ready to party! #LekePrabhuKaNaam dropping hot on 23rd Oct on www.youtube.com/yrf Dekho ek choti jhalak…#Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November.Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Salman and Katrina seem to have incredible chemistry in the vibey dance track that has been composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi.

‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ marks the first collaboration between Salman and Arijit Singh.

On Thursday, Salman shared the update via an Instagram post.

“Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov,” he wrote.

The news of Salman and Arijit’s collaboration has left fans extremely excited as it confirmed that the duo has ended their feud. The relationship between Salman and Arijit reportedly turned sour after the two got into a fight during an award function in 2014. Reacting to Salman’s post, a social media user wrote, “Wow Super Excited For My 2 FavS @beingsalmankhan Sir and @arijitsingh Sir [?][?] Yoooooo.””Arijit + Salman ,” another one wrote.

Sharing more details about the track, director Maneesh Sharma said, “We can’t wait for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to drop next week! It’s an out and out party track and having Arijit’s voice on top of Salman’s swag, is the cherry on top! Katrina’s ethereal beauty and the chemistry between the two makes it the perfect formula to have everyone dancing! We had a lot of fun filming in Cappadocia, Turkey, and this will be another huge dance chartbuster to add to the already enviable list of successes that Salman and

Katrina have had together.”Music director Pritam, too, expressed excitement about the song.

“It was a collaboration that was waiting to happen. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars and Arijit Singh, our generation’s top singing sensation. These two stalwarts coming together for a song was long overdue and we are thrilled that it is happening for Tiger 3,” Pritma said.

The full song will be out on October 23. Emraan Hashmi will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina and Salman in Tiger 3, which will hit the theatres this Diwali.