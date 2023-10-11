Salman Khan looks intense in ‘Tiger 3’ new poster

By ANI Published Date - 11:52 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Mumbai: To build more excitement among ‘Tiger’ and ‘Zoya’ fans, the makers on Wednesday unveiled a new poster of actor Salman Khan from the action-drama thriller ‘Tiger 3’.

Salman treated fans with his new poster. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Tiger aa raha hai. 16th October. #Tiger3Trailer Ready ho jao! #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse.”

In the poster, Salman is donning an intense look while dressed in his signature Tiger style.

As soon as the poster was released, Salman’s fans and followers flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Aaatttt Dayumnnn Bhai Whattt a Look, Those Eyes, Uff #Tiger3.” Another commented, “Can’t Wait for the TIGER KA TRAILER.” Salman took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the film’s new poster, which features Katrina Kaif.

He wrote, “Zoya #Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October. #Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50.” Katrina can be seen performing a fighting scene, holding a rope in one hand and pistols in the other.

The trailer for ‘Tiger 3’ will be out on October 16.

Excited about the film’s release, Salman earlier said, “Expect the unexpected from the trailer & the film and get ready for an action entertainer that will have a really intense storyline. For me, Tiger 3’s story is what hooked me instantly. I couldn’t believe what Adi and the team had come up with! This is definitely Tiger’s most dangerous mission and he has to risk his life to stand a chance.”

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ will be released this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan’s casting has been made yet.