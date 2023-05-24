Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon complete 9 years in Bollywood

By ANI Updated On - 10:26 AM, Wed - 24 May 23

Mumbai: It’s been nine years since Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their Bollywood debut with ‘Heropanti‘.

On the film’s ninth anniversary on Tuesday, Tiger took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude to his admirers.

“Blessed to have been accepted by all of you 9 years ago..hope i can continue to entertain you all through his genre for as long as poss. Forever grateful to my mentor #sajidnadiadwala and my amazing director and my most beautiful costar @wardakhannadiadwala @sabbir24x7 @kritisanon,” he wrote.

Tiger Shroff also shared his film’s poster.

Kriti shared Tiger’s story on her Instagram and wrote, “Happy 9 years Tiggy.” As the actors completed nine years in Bollywood, producer Sajid Nadiadwala also expressed his happiness on launching them with his film.

“Proud to give birth to both of you,” he said.

After debuting with ‘Heropanti’, Kriti Sanon and Tiger carved a niche for themselves with their versatile performances. So far, Tiger has appeared in films like ‘Baaghi’, ‘War’ and ‘Student of the Year 2’ among others.

On the other hand, Kriti has acted in films like ‘Dilwale’, ‘Panipat’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Mimi’ and ‘Bhediya’.

The duo will once again be seen sharing screen space in ‘Ganapath’. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, ‘Ganapath’ also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and is scheduled to release on October 20. It will be out in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.