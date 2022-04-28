| From Choti Bachi Ho Kya To Chote Bache Karne Hai Kya Condom Brands Cheeky Tweak Of Tiger Shroffs Heropanti Line

From ‘choti bachi ho kya?’ to ‘chote bache karne hai kya?’: Condom brand’s cheeky tweak of Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti’ line

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff’s dialogue ‘Choti bachi ho kya?’ from his debut film ‘Heropanti’ has become the internet’s new meme fodder, and now a popular condom brand has also jumped onto the bandwagon tweaking the actor’s iconic line.

Condom brand Durex recently took to Instagram and shared a post, raising awareness about protected sex adding a twist to Tiger’s ‘Choti bachi ho kya’ dialogue.

Kitni baar kaha hai use protection, chhote bachche ̵h̵o̵ ̵k̵y̵a̵ karne hai kya? 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢 Click the link to buy: https://t.co/wndXfd2tub#chotibachihokya #chotibachi — Durex India (@DurexIndia) April 23, 2022

“Kitni baar kaha hai protection use karo, chhote bachche karne hai kya? ” the post read.

The brand further wrote ‘pulling out’ is not equal to ‘Heropanti’, referring to the actor’s film.

Durex’s quirky post has left netizens in splits.

“Hahahaha… this is out of universe advertisement,” a social media user commented.

“Next level,” another one wrote.

“Savage,” an Instagram user commented.

Earlier, Durex had wished newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with a cheeky Post using a ‘Channa Mereya’ twist.

“Dear Ranbir and Alia, mehfil mein tere hum na rahein jo, Fun toh nahi hai,” the brand had posted, referring to Ranbir’s song ‘Chana Mereya’ from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ film.