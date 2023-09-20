Tiger Shroff’s reacts to Kriti Sanon’s ‘Ganapath’ look

By ANI Published Date - 11:10 AM, Wed - 20 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff reacted to his ‘Ganapath’ co-star Kriti Sanon’s first look from the action entertainer film.

Tiger took to his Instagram story on Tuesday and shared a first-look poster of himself and Kriti.

Tiger’s dialogue ‘Choti bachi ho kya?’ from his debut film ‘Heropanti’ took over the internet and is still used as a meme.

Using the same dialogue, the ‘Baaghi’ actor wrote, “Ab tu choti bacchi nhi rhi. killing it and how…from heropanti to ganapath.”



Kriti reposted Tiger’s post and wrote, “Hahahahahahahahaha!!! Finally! An action film with the besttt!”

Taking to Instagram, production house Pooja Entertainment on Tuesday shared the poster in multiple languages which they captioned, “She is fierce. She is unstoppable. She is ready to kill. #MeetJassi #Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October.”

Kriti Sanon’s character is Jassi in the film.

The film has been titled ‘Ganpath: A Hero is Born’.

Apart from Kriti, the film also stars Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

In the poster, Tiger can be seen with an intense look, flaunting his ripped muscles and tying a wristband.

‘Ganapath – A Hero Is Born’ pledges a visual spectacle, seamlessly blending high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score that promises to take viewers on an epic journey. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, and directed by Vikas Bahl, ‘Ganapath – A Hero Is Born’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from this, Tiger also has ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Akshay Kumar which is all set to release in April on Eid 2024 in five languages.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India, and UAE.

Kriti, on the other hand, will also be seen in ‘The Crew’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.