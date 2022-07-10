Tight security for Bakrid prayers in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:08 AM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: A 3,000-strong police force will be deployed at various Eidgahs and important mosques in the city for the Eid ul Adha prayers on Sunday.

The largest congregation is expected at the Mir Alam Eidgah at Bahadurpura where around two lakh people gather at the nearly 150-year-old Eidgah for the Bakrid prayers.

Around 1,500 police personnel drawn from various police units including the City Armed Reserve, Telangana State Special Police, Rapid Action Force, Commissioner’s Task Force teams and local civil police will be deployed at Mir Alam Eidgah. The traffic police have announced restrictions on movement of vehicles on the Aramgarh-Bahadurpura main road between 8 am and 11.30 am on Sunday.

Adequate bandobast is also being made at the Qadeem (old) Eidgah at Madannapet and similar security arrangements will be made at Mecca Masjid near Charminar as well. “Police pickets will be posted at mosques, temples and other sensitive places. Round the clock patrolling will be done by patrol vehicles and Blue Colts. The help of local peace committees is also being sought to prevent any untoward incident,” DCP (South) P Sai Chaitanya said.

The city police are already on alert since the last few days in view of the cattle transportation and sale issue. All officers were asked by City Police Commissioner C V Anand to stay at their offices in the run up to the festival.

Large gatherings are also expected at the hockey grounds in Masab Tank, Qutb Shahi Tombs, First Lancer, Saroornagar Eidgah, Kapra Eidgah and other venues.

The Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police have also made elaborate arrangements in view of the festival. Senior officials are keeping a constant vigil in areas where Bonalu festival will be celebrated on Sunday.

Special teams have been deployed in Pahadishareef, Balapur, Malkajgiri and Kushaiguda for patrolling in Rachakonda while in Cyberabad, additional deployment was done in Alwal, Sanathnagar, Medchal, Rajendranagar, Mailardevpally, Raidurgam and Shamshabad police station limits.

The police urged people not to litter streets with animal waste and to pack it in plastic bags and dispose it of in bins. The GHMC vehicles will clear the bins at short intervals.