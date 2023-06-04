| Time Tested Partnership Between India And Maldives Poised To Scale New Heights Muraleedharan

Time-tested partnership between India and Maldives poised to scale new heights: Muraleedharan

Muraleedharan and Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid witnessed exchange of 10 MoUs that will provide for rolling out of a number of development projects in areas of arts, sports, education and health in the island nation under India's grant assistance

By PTI Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

New Delhi: The time-tested partnership between India and the Maldives is poised to scale new heights, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Sunday after calling on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in Male.

Separately, Muraleedharan and Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid witnessed exchange of 10 MoUs that will provide for rolling out of a number of development projects in areas of arts, sports, education and health in the island nation under India’s grant assistance.

The minister of state for external affairs also attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Gan international airport development project.

Shahid said this project, being implemented under India’s Line of Credit, is an “important development milestone” of Addu City.

“Once completed, it will become the gateway for the development of the entire south of the country,” he said on Twitter.

Following his meeting with Solih, Muraleedharan said he conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to the Maldivian President.

“Honoured to call-on President of the Maldives H.E @ibusolih and exchanged views on strengthening our bilateral cooperation. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi ji. The time-tested and trustworthy partnership between India & the Maldives is poised to scale further new heights,” he tweeted.

In a press statement, Muraleedharan said India’s development cooperation portfolio in Maldives has expanded significantly in recent years.

“In the last few months, India has become the largest trading partner of Maldives. We have worked very closely to deal with the challenges of the pandemic,” he said.

“Our comprehensive development partnership covers grants, concessional credit, budgetary support, capacity building and training assistance. We are happy to see several projects taking off, getting delivered on the ground and benefiting people and the community,” he said.

