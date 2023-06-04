Central govt bans 14 drug combinations used to treat common illnesses

Hyderabad: The Central Government has banned 14 drugs in the country. These 14 fixed-dose combination drugs include Nimesulide and Paracetamol dispersible tablets and Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Codeine syrup. The government has stated that there is no therapeutic justification for these drugs and that they may pose a risk to people. The drugs were banned following recommendations by an expert committee. The Health Ministry also issued a notification on Friday.

These banned drugs are used to treat common infections like cough and fever.

Check out the list:

Nimesulide + Paracetamol dispersible tablets

Chlopheniramine Maleate + Codeine Syrup

Pholcodine +Promethazine

Amoxicillin + Bromhexine

Bromhexine + Dextromethorphan + Ammonium Chloride + Menthol

Paracetamol + Bromhexine+ Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine + Guaiphenesin

Salbutamol + Bromhexine

The decision was made in response to the suggestions of an expert committee. According to the expert committee, there is “no therapeutic justification for this FDC (fixed dose combination), and the FDC may involve a risk to humans.” As a result, in the broader public interest, the manufacturing, sale, or distribution of this FDC is prohibited under Section 26 A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940. Given the foregoing, any form of limitation or restriction allowing for any usage by patients is unjustifiable.”

“And whereas, on the basis of the recommendations of the Expert Committee and the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, the Central Government is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient in the public interest to regulate by way of prohibition the manufacture for sale, sale and distribution for human use of the said drug in the country,” stated the health ministry notification.