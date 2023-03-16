‘Time to build future-ready education’

The time is now for us to reimagine and rebuild an education system that meets our current challenges and needs future-ready education to compete in the decades ahead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

The time is now for us to reimagine and rebuild an education system that meets our current challenges and needs future-ready education to compete in the decades ahead

The Pandemic on one side intensified learning gaps, psycho, social, and emotional issues, digital divide, and on the other side accelerated technology adoption, artificial intelligence, and automation. We are convinced the time is now to siege the moment of disruption, ask hard questions, make difficult decisions, and put education learning outcomes first.

This will require a new level of skills for the students, and better coordination between different layers of education. Silver bullets and siloed policies in books will not fix the broken system. We must reimagine and realize the vision of practices that water-tight compartments of education systems are no more preferred. Their existence depends on flexibility, mobility providing opportunities for creativity, innovation, skill, and paced learning.

Not education alone, in every sphere of work, the threat of losing identity is envisaged, if desired challenges are not addressed. The struggle for existence has begun and we are very clear that only the fittest will survive. Time is for each individual to take the initiative and not depend on the government or any other agency to resolve. Our mission as academics is to educate the future child with the right tools, mind-set, and collaborative spirit to accomplish the goal. The time is now for us to reimagine and rebuild an education system that meets our current challenges and needs future-ready education to compete in the decades ahead.

National Education Policy 2020: Vision of several experts should not remain in books but need to reach the common man. It has been seen that research remains in books and again read by a few for their own research reviews. Action requires a different kind of effort and constant understanding to reach people who benefit from the vision in books. Let us collaborate to realize the vision of National Education Policy learnings and implement them to create a better tomorrow.

By Dr Sudha Turaga

Director, Academics,

Pallavi Group of Schools and DPS