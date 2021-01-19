TIME to conduct GATEQuest on January 21

By | Published: 9:25 pm 9:27 pm

Hyderabad: Triumphant Institute of Management Education (T.I.M.E.), a test-prep institute is conducting ‘GATEQuest’ scholarship test on January 21.

The scholarship test is open to students who wish to prepare for GATE-2022 and it will be conducted in two slots viz., 10 am and 6 pm, according to a press release.

The GATEQuest will be held in the online mode and test takers will be able to write the test from anywhere. The test will contain multiple choice questions on quantitative ability, data interpretation and verbal ability, and engineering syllabus, it said.

Based on performance in the test, students will become eligible for a scholarship on T.I.M.E GATE 2022 full course fee and topper in the test will get a 100 percent scholarship on the course fees, it added.

For registration and more details, visit the link https://www.time4education.com/local/articlecms/page.php?id=4584.

