TIMS Gachibowli draws praise for Covid treatment

Hyderabad: A senior professional in a private company from Hyderabad, who along with his wife had tested positive for Covid and underwent treatment at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli, on Sunday praised the facilities and healthcare services at the hospital.

Ramesh Gopigiri, Head Leasing and Operations, Vamsiram Builders, and his wife, Manjula, had tested positive for Covid and underwent treatment at TIMS. “A big thanks to TIMS Gachibowli for providing excellent healthcare service to Covid 19 patients free of cost. Myself and my wife got admitted on March 28 at TIMS and got discharged today i.e. on Sunday after recovering from Covid-19. We sincerely thank all the doctors, nurses, patient care staff and all others at TIMS for their excellent service and hard work. The TIMS facility can match any of the corporate hospitals in the city,” Ramesh Gopigiri said.

“The government had launched TIMS facility last year to handle Covid-19 patients and I strongly feel it is serving the purpose for what it was created for,” he added.

