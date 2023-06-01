Tips and tricks to play BGMI like a pro

BGMI has made a comeback to Apple's App Store & Google Play Store. Here's how you can score a chicken dinner easily.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 04:30 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: Battlegrounds Mobile India, or BGMI, has finally made a comeback to Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store. While this game is not just about looking for guns and shooting, one has to understand the game and play with strategies, tips, and tricks to score a chicken dinner.

Knowing the maps, the right weapons, and some general tips and tricks will help you edge your way closer to the esteemed top spot. We’ve got some tips to get you looting, shooting, and eating a chicken dinner in no time.

Know the map

It is very important to be aware of the map you are playing in, you need to understand which areas on the map are the ‘hotpots’ and which ones would give you a good loot.

Choose your weapons and gears wisely

The first thing to do after landing is get the right loot. One should pick up an SMG first, which is best for short-range fights as in the beginning, this takes place the most. After a while, when you loot, go for AR as they can be used for both short-range and mid-range fights.

Coming to the gears, it is important to look for a good helmet and vest to reduce damage. Always take a level three helmet, as it can save you from a headshot. But, for a vest always take a level two rather than three, as it will last longer.

Play on the edge of the circle

Once you are in the middle of the BGMI game, you should play on the edge of the circle, and run with it to stay alive. It is unlikely that someone will pop up from behind you when there is a dead zone on your tail, which means you only have to be aware of a smaller area in front of you.

Play with a squad

The more people on your team, the better. Play in a squad with your friends or family, with whom you can communicate throughout the game. Play like a team, keep a lookout for your teammates, and help them whenever needed. Most importantly, don’t forget to revive them if you can.

Figure out strategies

The key to winning in this game is not just running around and shooting. Engage in fights that you know you can win, and keep an eye out for enemies hiding in the areas nearby. Always stay in the safe zone and make sure you are indoors during the red zone.

When someone is firing at you, do not just run in a straight direction but move in a zigzag pattern to make it difficult for the enemies to aim at you.

Make sure you take cover behind objects to avoid damage and use the crouching and prone features properly throughout the game.

Use headphones

You will be more aware of the BGMI gameplay surroundings when you use headphones. You will be able to listen to the faint sounds of your enemy’s footsteps, which will help you locate them and get a kill.